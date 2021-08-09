Hifi Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $116.26 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Hifi Finance has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $116.26 million and $43.84 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.54 or 0.00817889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00104700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Hifi Finance Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hifi Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hifi Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

