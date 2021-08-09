Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.90

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.90 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 6527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCHDF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

