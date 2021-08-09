HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $565,106.90 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOQU has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $565,106.90 and approximately $1.48 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00053315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00832016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00106329 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00040115 BTC.

About HOQU

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

