Howdoo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $308,226.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $11.87 million and approximately $308,226.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00052445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.14 or 0.00818226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.73 or 0.00104659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,720,635 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

