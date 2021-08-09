HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 450 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 456.17 ($5.96).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 408.25 ($5.33) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 419.68. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £83.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

