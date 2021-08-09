Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) is Presima Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Presima Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,100 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties comprises approximately 5.9% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter worth $103,015,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,743,000 after acquiring an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 8,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.19. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.