HUNT (HUNT) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $37.76 million and $11.56 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00052409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.79 or 0.00817827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104582 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00039448 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.