Hush (HUSH) Trading 27.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000208 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $994,600.37 and approximately $7,529.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hush has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00285920 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00128211 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00144694 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002849 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

