Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Tops $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $799,862.76 and approximately $129,449.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00044590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00137676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00150833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,727.78 or 1.00049772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $353.18 or 0.00772744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.