HyperCash Price Tops $0.87 on Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00001877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $39.10 million and $6.81 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,022.81 or 0.99554082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029599 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.84 or 0.01018505 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.96 or 0.00341689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.34 or 0.00381460 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006635 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00067060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004462 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

