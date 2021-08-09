Hyperion (HYN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $88,050.00

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $88,050.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

