Hyve Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.01 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $539,013.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.78 or 0.00138868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00145422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,895.63 or 0.99922883 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.93 or 0.00772746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

