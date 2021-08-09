Idena Trading Up 9.6% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $98,083.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Idena has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 72,325,776 coins and its circulating supply is 46,880,595 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

