IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0585 on Major Exchanges

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $34.54 million and $6.88 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 34.7% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.68 or 0.00812845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00105552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00039666 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.