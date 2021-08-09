Idle (IDLE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $113,856.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Idle coin can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00011359 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.84 million and $113,856.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00139118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00146393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,088.58 or 0.99572553 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.29 or 0.00769754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,963 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

