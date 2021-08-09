IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 10,539 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

MPW opened at $20.31 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

