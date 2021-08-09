IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,171 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.45.

NYSE:PNW opened at $80.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

