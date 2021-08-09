IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in CF Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CF Industries by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in CF Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $46.19 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $57.19. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC increased their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $1,113,430.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

