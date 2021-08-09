IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y stock opened at $679.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $486.49 and a 1-year high of $737.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $676.08.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

