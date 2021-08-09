IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after buying an additional 154,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total transaction of $128,360.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total transaction of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $15,719,488 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $131.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

