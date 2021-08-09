IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cable One by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,968.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,874.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,146.63.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total value of $637,775.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,745.02 per share, with a total value of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

