IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,622 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 963,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 64.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 581,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,626,000 after purchasing an additional 228,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,559 shares of company stock worth $3,602,113 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HII opened at $205.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

