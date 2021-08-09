IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 9,192 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,306,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,132,000 after acquiring an additional 131,366 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,689,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,610 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $131,741,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $44.44.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

