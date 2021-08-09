IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys New Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Futu by 268.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 514,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after buying an additional 374,732 shares in the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Futu by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 420,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $33,103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $28,132,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter valued at $23,786,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

FUTU opened at $105.77 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.30.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $283.56 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

