IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Assurant by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Assurant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.11 and a fifty-two week high of $163.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.