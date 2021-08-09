IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $115.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.11. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $91.76 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

