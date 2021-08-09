IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,640 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,216,000 after purchasing an additional 566,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings stock opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.51 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.67%. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,674,973 shares of company stock worth $180,634,997 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.