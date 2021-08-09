IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 13,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $1,537,427.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,333.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,973 shares of company stock valued at $24,131,409 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARW opened at $118.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

