IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of UGI by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UGI by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 84,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $48.20.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.