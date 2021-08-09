IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,404 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.88.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $262.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

