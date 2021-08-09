IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 15,803 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 85,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $334,290 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

