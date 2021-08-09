IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,418 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,813,000 after acquiring an additional 229,708 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,125,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,224 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,569,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,220,000 after acquiring an additional 482,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 25,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,200,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,253 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

