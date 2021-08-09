IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $29,428,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

