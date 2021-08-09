IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 47.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Sirius XM by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

