IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,848,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 18,749 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in NiSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 187,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 346,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,363,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 51,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

