IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,172 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $443.83. 78,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

