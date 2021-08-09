IFP Advisors Inc Has $14.38 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,605 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.3% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,613,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,773,949,000 after buying an additional 323,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after buying an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.49. 113,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,249. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

