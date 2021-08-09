IFP Advisors Inc Sells 904 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.00. 28,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

