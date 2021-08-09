IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Shares Down 9.1%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) shares dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 12,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

About IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF)

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

