Impossible Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $999,466.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.16 million and approximately $999,466.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can now be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00012434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00044889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00140251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.87 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,701.78 or 0.99817727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.81 or 0.00770582 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Impossible Finance Coin Profile

Impossible Finance's total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins.

Impossible Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impossible Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

