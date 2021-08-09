Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.93

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4887104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.
Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
