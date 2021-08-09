Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.93

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 4887104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Several analysts have commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Get Infosys alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 51.5% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Infosys (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.