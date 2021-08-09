ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.03 ($14.15).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

