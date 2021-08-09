ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €14.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €14.00 ($16.47) target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.03 ($14.15).

ING Groep has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

