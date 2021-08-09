ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ING. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.
Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.54. 356,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
