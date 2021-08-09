ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ING. Barclays cut shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.54. 356,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after acquiring an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

