ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

NYSE:ING traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,794. The company has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 438.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,552,000. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

