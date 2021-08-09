Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE: INE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$26.75 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$23.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$23.50.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$20.54. 314,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 574.10. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.37 and a 12 month high of C$32.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.43.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy Inc alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -80.72%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$693,010.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.