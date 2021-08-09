Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Trading Up 0%

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) was up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned 14.96% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

