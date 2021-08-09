InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$1.06. 162,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 196,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$72.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.68.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

