Insider Buying: Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $1,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN DPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,372,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative net margin of 76.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ault Global in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 222.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ault Global by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.