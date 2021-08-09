Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Acquires 150,000 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,114.71).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Martin Andersson acquired 970,636 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £232,952.64 ($304,354.12).

Shares of LON CGH opened at GBX 21.68 ($0.28) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 23.17. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.20 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £149.46 million and a P/E ratio of -6.91.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

